November Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Taylor Black (Midnight, Texas, pictured) has joined the cast of The Banker, which is currently filming in the Atlanta area. Set in the 1950s, the fact-based story revolved around two black entrepreneurs who arrange for a working-class white guy to pose as the head of their thriving banking empire while they pretend to be a janitor and chauffer. George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) is directing… Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly have the starring roles in How High 2. MTV’s stoner sequel has been filming in Atlanta… Salma Hayek, Billy Porter (Tony Award winner for Kinky Boots), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Ari Graynor (Fringe, I’m Dying Up Here), Jacob Latimore (The Chi) and Jessica St. Clair (ABC’s American Housewife) have joined Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the cast of Limited Partners, which just started production locally.

BET’s rap song dramatization series Tales is currently filming its second season in Atlanta… Work on the second season of Cobra Kai is underway in metro Atlanta and Savannah… Filming is currently taking place for the third season of IFC’s Brockmire… Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens, who was mocked by some assholes earlier this year for taking a job at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s, has joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s Atlanta-filmed OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots… Ozark has been renewed by Netflix for a third season, to no one’s surprise… AMC has renewed Lodge 49 for a 10-episode second season.