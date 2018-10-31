November Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Nobody’s Fool, which filmed in Atlanta as The List, hits theaters on Nov. 2. Tyler Perry wrote, produced and directed, while Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg star… The Front Runner, with Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart, gets a limited release on Nov. 6, expanding on Nov. 16 and then a wide release on Nov. 21… Boy Erased opens in Atlanta on Nov. 9… The Mark Wahlberg/Rose Byrne comedy Instant Family opens on Nov. 16.

Queen America with Catherine Zeta-Jones premieres on Facebook Watch on Nov. 21… The Hallmark Channel will air Christmas Everlasting (one of only 37 new holiday movies the wholesome outlet is premiering this holly season!) on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.