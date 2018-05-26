Now We Here in the ATL

Now We Here, a forthcoming 10-episode YouTube Red sitcom set in the world of ego-amuck rappers and the sycophantic posses that pamper and protect them, is shooting in Atlanta and surrounding burbs through July. Many of the writers and producers behind ABC’s Happy Endings – David Caspe, Daniel and Matthew Libman, Jamie Tarses – are driving this new venture, which also stars Happy Endings’ Adam Pally (Dirty Grandpa, pictured). Sam Richardson (Detroiters) and Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) are also in the cast. Atlanta-based Maurice Marable (Hap and Leonard, Brockmire) is directing at least a portion of the series order.