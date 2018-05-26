Adam_Pally

Now We Here in the ATL

Now We Here, a forthcoming 10-episode YouTube Red sitcom set in the world of ego-amuck rappers and the sycophantic posses that pamper and protect them, is shooting in Atlanta and surrounding burbs through July. Many of the writers and producers behind ABC’s Happy EndingsDavid Caspe, Daniel and Matthew Libman, Jamie Tarses – are driving this new venture, which also stars Happy Endings’ Adam Pally (Dirty Grandpa, pictured). Sam Richardson (Detroiters) and Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) are also in the cast. Atlanta-based Maurice Marable (Hap and Leonard, Brockmire) is directing at least a portion of the series order.

