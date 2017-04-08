Obstacle Course Competition Films in Atlanta

From the producers of American Ninja Warrior comes the obstacle course game show Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, which will film several episodes for its forthcoming season April 13-15 near Turner Field. The basic premise is, teams of five compete on a physically demanding course in a quest to win $250,000. Seems like it’d be far more demanding to put ‘em all in Morrow at 4 p.m. on a Friday and have them compete to be the first team to make it to Alpharetta, but hey, we’re not the brains behind the premise. Former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones and former LA Galaxy star Kyle Martino host the NBC show, airing Mondays at 10pm beginning June 12th. They’re looking for bodies to put in the audience to cheer the teams on, if you’re interested.