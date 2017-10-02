October GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Vengeance: A Love Story, with Nicolas Cage and Don Johnson, was quietly released in something like 11 theaters nationwide on Sept. 15th, grossing less than $5,000. You’ll probably be seeing it available on Netflix or Redbox within weeks… The locally produced Christian film A Question of Faith held an Atlanta premiere at Atlantic Station on Sept. 25th before hitting theaters on Sept. 29th. It’s currently playing…. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween opens in theaters on Oct. 20th… It looks like Thank You For Your Service, with Miles Teller and Amy Schumer, is being released on October 27th.

The new X-Men spinoff The Gifted premieres Oct. 2nd at 9 p.m. on FOX. Keep in mind that while the series is being shot in Atlanta, the pilot episode was done in Dallas… Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (formerly The Gospel of Kevin) has its series premiere on ABC Tuesday, Oct 3rd at 10 p.m…. Valor will premiere on the CW Oct. 9th at 9 p.m…. The new Dynasty reboot has its premiere on the CW at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 11th… Amazon’s spooky new series Lore, starring Holland Roden and Robert Patrick, premieres on Friday, Oct. 13th… The second season of Stranger Things launches Oct. 27th on Netflix.