October GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has wrapped… Best of Enemies has been doing reshoots in Macon… A film titled I Shall Not Be Moved, a period piece set in the 1950s, is shooting in Atlanta through Oct. 24. Not much is known about it, but we’re betting there’s some gospel music involved… Dead Letter Office Dept.: What happened to the Janis Joplin biopic starring Michelle Williams that was eyeing Atlanta for a shooting location early this year? Your guess is as good as ours at this point. Another one lost – for the time being, at least – in development hell… The renamed truTV series Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters is back in the area doing some shooting… Some reality makeover show called America’s Most Desperate Landscapes has been looking for people with ugly yards and/or untrimmed vaginas.

Bobcat Goldthwait photo by Robyn Von Swank.