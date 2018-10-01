October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Spider-Man offshoot Venom, with Tom Hardy in the title role, opens in theaters on Oct. 5… The inevitable young-black-guy-shot-by-white-cop drama The Hate U Give opens on Oct. 5… First Man, with Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, lands in theaters on Oct. 12… Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween opens on Oct. 12… Filmed in the Savannah area, Galveston, starring Elle Fanning and Ben Foster, comes to select theaters on Oct. 19…

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. … The second season of Black Lightning, which has the lamest rap theme song ever concocted, premieres on The CW Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. … The second season of CW’s reboot of Dynasty premieres on Friday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. … The 10-episode first season of The Haunting of Hill House premieres on Netflix on Oct. 12… The inaugural season of CW’s Originals offshoot Legacies premieres Oct. 25 at 9 p.m.