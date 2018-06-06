Originals Spinoff Legacies Begins Atlanta Shoot

Fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals can rejoice, for even though those series have petered out (the former signed off last year after eight seasons, while the latter is currently in the process of airing its fifth and final season), an Originals spinoff has been announced by The CW that will center around the character of Hope Mikaelson, played by Danielle Rose Russell (pictured). Fellow Originals co-stars Matt Davis and Aria Shahghasemi are returning for the new show, titled Legacies, while Quincy Fouse, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd will play new characters, as the storyline revolves around a younger generation of supernatural beings attending The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. It’s created by Vampire Diaries/Originals showrunner Julie Plec, and, like its predecessors, it will film in the Atlanta area, specifically Conyers and Rockdale County, if not also in New Orleans. Production is just getting started.