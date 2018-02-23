The Passage Reshooting in Atlanta

The supernatural drama pilot The Passage, which was filmed at numerous locations around metro Atlanta last spring and summer, ended up not impressing the suits at the FOX network. However, instead of jettisoning the project altogether, the pilot will undergo significant reshoots under the guidance of a new director, with Jason Ensler (FOX’s The Exorcist) replacing Marcos Siega. Additionally, the characters played by Genesis Rodriguez, BJ Britt and Jennifer Ferrin have been dropped from the show, with Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage, Hulu’s Shut Eye, pictured), Jamie McShane (Bloodline) and Caroline Chikezie (Spike’s The Shannara Chronicles) coming on board in newly-created roles. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vincent Piazza, Saniyya Sidney and Brianne Howey will remain in their roles from the original shoot. Still based on Justin Cronin’s book trilogy of the same name, it seems like the vampire aspect of the original premise of the series is being downplayed, with the focus now concerning a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that’s either going to save us all or cause humanity’s downfall. In any event, the reshoots are supposed to take place around metro Atlanta during March.