Perry Shoots Next Flick in Atlanta, Pittsburgh

Acrimony is the title of the Tyler Perry feature film that’s been filming in both Atlanta and Pittsburgh. Taraji P. Henson (Empire, pictured) and Tika Sumpter (The Game, the Ride Along movies) star. Producer Perry wrote the script and is directing the comedy/drama. Little is currently known about the plot, but Danielle Nicolet (The Game, Born Again Virgin), Lyriq Bent (the Saw films), Kendrick Cross (The Game, The Haves and Have Nots), Ajiona Alexus (Empire) and Atlanta actresses Katie Carpenter (Maid to Order) and Tammie Marie Vaughan (24: Legacy) are also in the cast. Meanwhile, the indefatigable Perry has also been cranking out season two of TLC’s Too Close to Home in Atlanta.

0