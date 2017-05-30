Pilots Picked Up; Will Series Film Here?

CW has given first season orders for the DC superhero yarn Black Lightning, the reboot of Dynasty, the military conspiracy thriller Valor and the Lucy Hale comedy-drama Life Sentence. The pilots for all four were shot in Atlanta, but will the series be produced here? Additionally, the FOX medical drama The Resident has been ordered it to series. The pilot was shot in Atlanta, but no official word on production location for the series. On the downside, ABC has passed on creator Marc Cherry’s Red Blooded, the pilot for which was shot in Georgia. However, ABC Studios is shopping the Reba McEntire-led drama to other networks, so it’s still possible it could land somewhere in cable-land.