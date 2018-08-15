Queen Fur Pilot Brushes Through Atlanta

The hour-long Showtime pilot Queen Fur will film in Atlanta and Covington from August 27 through September 15. Written and developed by Eileen Myers (Masters of Sex), the absurdly twisted storyline centers around a “curvy,” undereducated, Central Florida small town slut (played by Lily Mae Harrington, pictured) who runs guns for militias while pursuing her dream of winning the local beauty pageant. Sian Heder (Orange is the New Black) will direct the pilot. And what’s with the glut of messed-up beauty pageant series, anyway? Will Queen Fur and Queen America end up embarking on some crosstown crossover episodes? If it doesn’t star Queen Loseyateefa, I’m out.