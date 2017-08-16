The Resident to Reside in Atlanta

The Resident, the pilot for which was filmed here in late March and early April, was picked up by FOX as a new series, and now we’ve learned that production on the first season will take place in Atlanta from September 5th through February 5th. Starring Manish Dayal (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls), Emily VanCamp (Revenge), Bruce Greenwood (Captain Pike in the Star Trek reboots) and Shaunette Wilson (Showtime’s Billions), the hour-long medical drama follows a young, idealistic young doctor who’s guided by a tough but brilliant senior medical practitioner in the good, bad and ugly of modern medicine. Amy Holden Jones, writer of Mystic Pizza and Indecent Proposal, is the show’s creator.