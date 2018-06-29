Episode 310

Romance Flick After to Film in Atlanta

Jenny Gage (the documentary All This Panic) is gearing up to direct After, a feature film starring Julia Goldani Telles (Showtime’s The Affair, pictured) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (the British series Safe). The story of a young woman that falls in love with a guy with a dark secret (of course!) is adapted from Anna Todd’s romance novel of the same name (actually she has a whole series of the things, so you can bet it’s hoped this will begin a film franchise) (One Direction was her inspiration!) Crew is currently being hired, with production expected to begin sometime in July.

