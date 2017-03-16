Romance Flick Hollywood Dirt Hits Georgia

Sadly, it’s not the Motley Crue biopic many among us have been waiting for (that would be the long-delayed The Dirt), but a movie called Hollywood Dirt will be shooting through March 23rd in Augusta, then for ten days in Madison, Georgia beginning March 24th before heading out to Los Angeles to complete production. An adaptation of Alessandra Torre’s romance novel of the same name, the cast includes Emma Rigby (ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, pictured), Johann Urb (Californication, Eastwick), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life) and Marco Dapper (The Young and the Restless). It’s the first original project for a soon-to-debut digital video-on-demand service aimed at women called PassionFlix. Founder and CEO Tosca Musk (ION Television’s A Cinderella Christmas) is directing.