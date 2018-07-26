Rory_Scovel

Rory Scovel Series Dribbles Into Georgia

Robbie, a new series from Comedy Central starring standup comic and Greenville native Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty, pictured), who’s also co-writing and co-producing, will being production in Georgia soon. The network describes it as a “half-hour scripted comedy about an overzealous church-league basketball coach who aspires to restore glory to his rural Georgia town by following in his father’s footsteps as the infamous coach who won two high school basketball championships in the nineties.” No other stars announced yet.

