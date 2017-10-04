Rosa Parks Story Shooting in Atlanta

Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story is now filming in Atlanta. The original production for the TV One network – presumably focusing on the infamous Montgomery bus seat saga and not her lesser-known subsequent years working with and supporting black nationalist, black separatist and black communist groups – stars Haitian-born Meta Golding (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part 2, pictured) as non-Haitian Parks, alongside Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy, The 100), Loretta Divine (Grey’s Anatomy, Being Mary Jane) and Roger Guenveur Smith (a lot of Spike Lee’s movies).