Samuel_Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson Now Banking in Atlanta

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy in the X-Men flicks) are currently in the Atlanta area shooting a movie called The Banker. Can’t tell you much else about it at the moment except that it’s set in the 1950s to mid ‘60s, and presumably a banker is involved in some way. Newnan (most recently seen prominently in The House With a Clock in Its Walls) will also see a chunk of the filming.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaSamuel L. Jackson

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Hal

Hal

Movie Reviews
  • 3 Oct
  • 0
Meet Hadley McCall Thackston, Folksinger

Meet Hadley McCall Thackston, Folksinger

Support Our Troops
  • 3 Oct
  • 0
Arquette, Sevigny Get In on The Act

Arquette, Sevigny Get In on The Act

Call Sheet
  • 2 Oct
  • 0
Samuel L. Jackson Now Banking in Atlanta

Samuel L. Jackson Now Banking in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 2 Oct
  • 0
Night School

Night School

Movie Reviews
  • 1 Oct
  • 2
October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 1 Oct
  • 0
Back to Top