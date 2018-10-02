Samuel L. Jackson Now Banking in Atlanta

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy in the X-Men flicks) are currently in the Atlanta area shooting a movie called The Banker. Can’t tell you much else about it at the moment except that it’s set in the 1950s to mid ‘60s, and presumably a banker is involved in some way. Newnan (most recently seen prominently in The House With a Clock in Its Walls) will also see a chunk of the filming.