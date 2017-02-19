Savannah Goes Hollywood in L.A. Minute

Savannah will masquerade as Hollywood and Beverly Hills in the low-budget feature film comedy An L.A. Minute, currently in production. Co-written by Larry “Ratso” Sloman and director Daniel Adams, it’s a satirical look at the celebrity machine, as an avant-garde performance artist attracts the attention of a best-selling author. Gabriel Byrne (pictured), Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), Mariel Hemingway, Katherine Kendall (Flatland) and Ash Adams are starring.

