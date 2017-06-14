Savannah is Where the Boys Are

The low budget teen dance/musical/comedy/drama movie Crazy For the Boys is scheduled to begin principal photography in Savannah on July 5th, and continue throughout the month. Directed by Martin Guigui (The Bronx Bull), the “modern day Grease” (not my words, I saw it described as such somewhere) follows the backstory of five teenage girls who bond despite their differences, and form a girl group named Drama Drama. The soundtrack will include 16 original pop songs written especially for the film, many of which will carry an anti-bullying message. Singer/dancer/actresses Michelle DeFraites (The Quad, Project Almanac, pictured), Ana Golja (Degrassi: Next Class), Carlye Tamaren, Amelia DeMilo and Zonta will portray the Drama queens. Brian Lukow, the creator of real-life boy band Dream Street, wrote the story, while Eden Shabtai and Dexter Carr are leading the choreography team.