Scooby-Doo Spinoff Filming in Kennesaw

For reasons unknown, a live-action Scooby-Doo spinoff movie is in the works focusing on the female characters Daphne Blake and Velma Dinkley. For further reasons unknown, it’s now in production in Kennesaw, Georgia. Ashley Tisdale is executive producing what is presumed to be an origin story of some sort. So far it’s a Mystery, Inc. who’s starring in Daphne & Velma, or if Scooby, Fred and/or Shaggy will be included in the tale at all. We’ll update as info emerges.