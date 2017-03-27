Scouts Scoping Atlanta for Bad Moms Xmas

Scouts have been scoping out possible Atlanta area locations for Bad Moms Christmas, a holiday-themed sequel to last summer’s hit comedy about a trio of crazy fuckin’ mothers on the loose. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are expected to reprise their roles, with Jon Lucas and Scott A. Moore returning to write it and direct. If the decision to shoot in Atlanta is a “go,” then cameras will likely get rolling the first of May through mid-June.