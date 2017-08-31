Kangana_Ranaut

September GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Simran, the Bollywood drama starring Kangana Ranaut (pictured) that filmed in Atlanta last year, is slated to open in selected theaters worldwide on Sept. 15th. Are any local theaters carrying it?… Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House is the cumbersome new title (clearly a lame attempt to imply solidarity with present-day anti-Trumpers) of the flick that was filmed in Atlanta last spring as Felt, then changed names to The Silent Man before changing its name yet again. Liam Neeson and Diane Lane star in the Watergate drama, opening Sept. 29th… That’s going to be a heavy bummer of a political movie weekend, as American Made, the CIA drug/gun running story that filmed in Georgia under the title Mena, opens Sept. 29th. Tom Cruise stars…

Hollywood Dirt, the first original movie for the new “romance novel” subscription streaming venture PassionFlix, premieres on September 20th… The second season of MacGyver premieres on CBS Sept. 29th at 8 p.m. ET… If you have a strange hankering to watch a bunch of imbeciles float around on Lake Lanier while getting shitfaced, the original movie Party Boat is now streaming on Crackle.

 

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Diane LaneFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaLiam NeesonTom Cruise

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

The Fencer

The Fencer

Movie Reviews
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
September GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

September GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
September GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

September GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Call Sheet
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
Flat Duo Jets’ Early Years Compiled

Flat Duo Jets’ Early Years Compiled

News Leak
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
Work Sprouting on Nappily Ever After

Work Sprouting on Nappily Ever After

Call Sheet
  • 30 Aug
  • 0
Jack Black Starring in Kids Horror Movie

Jack Black Starring in Kids Horror Movie

Call Sheet
  • 30 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top