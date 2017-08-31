September GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Simran, the Bollywood drama starring Kangana Ranaut (pictured) that filmed in Atlanta last year, is slated to open in selected theaters worldwide on Sept. 15th. Are any local theaters carrying it?… Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House is the cumbersome new title (clearly a lame attempt to imply solidarity with present-day anti-Trumpers) of the flick that was filmed in Atlanta last spring as Felt, then changed names to The Silent Man before changing its name yet again. Liam Neeson and Diane Lane star in the Watergate drama, opening Sept. 29th… That’s going to be a heavy bummer of a political movie weekend, as American Made, the CIA drug/gun running story that filmed in Georgia under the title Mena, opens Sept. 29th. Tom Cruise stars…

Hollywood Dirt, the first original movie for the new “romance novel” subscription streaming venture PassionFlix, premieres on September 20th… The second season of MacGyver premieres on CBS Sept. 29th at 8 p.m. ET… If you have a strange hankering to watch a bunch of imbeciles float around on Lake Lanier while getting shitfaced, the original movie Party Boat is now streaming on Crackle.