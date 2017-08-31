September GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

A buttload of new cast members have been added to Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman as Senator Gary Hart. Sara Paxton (TNT’s Murder in the First, pictured) will play Donna Rice, J.K. Simmons is tapped to play Hart’s campaign manager Bill Dixon and Vera Farmiga will star as Hart’s wife Lee. Others on board are Mamoudou Athie (The Detour), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Kaitlyn Dever (ABC’s Last Man Standing), Molly Ephraim (also from Last Man Standing), Tommy Dewey (Hulu’s Casual), Spencer Garrett (Thank You for Smoking), Ari Graynor (Fringe), Toby Huss, Mark O’Brien (both from Halt and Catch Fire), Alex Karpovsky (Girls) and freakin’ Mike Judge (King of the Hill)… The movie Tag has wrapped its Atlanta shoot… Beef is expected to begin filming in Savannah the second week of September.

The second season of Brockmire starts filming in early October… An episode of the web anthology series Horror Hotel is scheduled to shoot in Marietta Sept. 9 through 24… The second season of your new favorite show Ozark should begin work around Lake Allatoona and other metro locations in November… BET’s The Quad is about to crank up local production on its second season, with cameras rolling from mid-Sept through the end of the year… Production on the third season of Sundance’s Hap and Leonard is about to get underway.