September Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

The retirement community comedy Never Too Late has changed names to Welcome to Pine Grove. Also, Robert Duvall is apparently not in the cast, as reported last month. But Christopher Lloyd has joined the Geritol-guzzling gang… Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux (HBO’s The Leftovers) will voice Lady and the Tramp, respectively, in Disney’s CGI/live-action remake for their streaming service launching next year. Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) and Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) will voice other animated characters, while Thomas Mann (Project X) and Kiersey Clemons (TBS’s Angie Tribeca) will play actual humans in the project, ramping up to film in Savannah… The Shaft movie was doing some reshoots last month… The follow-up to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is doing reshoots at Pinewood and possibly elsewhere in town this month… Tyson’s Run and Poms have wrapped… FOX’s new series The Passage has been shooting its first season in Stone Mountain, Mansfield and other metro Atlanta outposts… Facebook Watch’s Queen America has wrapped primary production on its first season.