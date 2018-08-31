September Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Turning a gruesome story even more sickening, Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart’s Lizzie transforms the Lizzie Borden ax murder account into a lesbian love affair and a down-with-the-patriarchy empowerment tale. Filmed in Savannah in 2016, it whacks its way into theaters on Sept. 14… Jack Black’s The House With a Clock in its Walls opens on Sept. 21… Night School, with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, opens in theaters on Sept. 28… Hell Fest will heat up theaters beginning Sept. 28.

The TV One original movie Dinner for Two will air Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET… BET’s two-part biopic The Bobby Brown Story will air Sept. 4 and 5 at 9 p.m. ET… The Netflix original film Nappily Ever After, which shot in Atlanta a year ago, premieres on Sept. 21… FOX’s The Resident, which recently filmed a music festival scene in Candler Park, will commence its second season Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET… The sophomore season of the Marvel mutant show The Gifted premieres on FOX Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. … Star’s third season will premiere Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX… The third season of MacGyver will debut on CBS Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.