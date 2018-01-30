Silver_Black

Silver & Black to Touch Down in Atlanta

Not a football drama about the Oakland Raiders but another Sony Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spinoff film a la Venom, Silver & Black is expected to be primarily shot in Atlanta. The movie is centered around the characters Silver Sable/Silver Sablinova and Black Cat/Felicia Hardy, both of whom have been allies of the webslinger at various junctures in Marvel comic books, though the latter has also been portrayed as an enemy. No cast announced yet, but Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), who is directing, has described the story as an “anti-hero buddy movie.” Production is expected to take place from early March through mid-June, with Mexico also being speculated as a possible secondary filming spot.

