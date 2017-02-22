Sony Pictures Releasing’s “Miracles From Heaven” Photo Call

Simon vs. Homo Sapiens Agenda to Film Locally

Jennifer Garner, Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Logan Miller (The Walking Dead, I’m in the Band), Katherine Langford (Netflix’s upcoming 13 Reasons Why) and Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton, X-Men: Apocalypse) have hopped on board the cast of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the feature film adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel of the same name about a gay high school junior wrestling with how best to come out to his friends and family after he’s blackmailed by a fellow student. Greg Berlanti (Life As We Know It, writer/producer on Supergirl and The Flash) is directing, with production running early March through mid-April.

