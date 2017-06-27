Story of Amputee Sprinter Pistorius Filming Now

The biographical film Edge of the Blade has been filming in Atlanta. It’s the story of South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius, whose legs were amputated below the knees when he was 11 months old. A world-renowned, medal-winning runner, his achievement of becoming the first double-leg amputee to participate in the Olympics at the 2012 summer games was darkened less than a year later when he fatally shot his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. Though claiming mistaken identity, Pistorius was convicted of homicide. Andreas Damm (Person of Interest), unfathomably stunning German model Toni Garrn and Atlanta’s Melissa LeEllen (Being Mary Jane, The Haves and the Have Nots, Discovery’s Naked and Afraid) are supposedly among the cast.