Stuntman Injured, Walking Dead Production Halted

Production on the eighth season of The Walking Dead has been stopped temporarily after stuntman John Bernecker sustained a serious head injury in an on-set accident on Wednesday, July 12th, falling more than 20 feet to a concrete floor. Bernecker was rushed to the Atlanta Medical Center, where he is being treated in the intensive-care unit. The highly experienced stuntman has worked on numerous productions, both in and away from Atlanta, including Rampage, Black Panther, The Fate of the Furious, Goosebumps, the Hunger Games films, Logan and Fantastic Four.

