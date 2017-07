SyFy Series Superstition Sneaks Into Atlanta

The new SyFy series Superstition is beginning production on its 13-episode inaugural season in Atlanta. Producer Mario Van Peebles (Bloodline) will also write, direct and star in some episodes of the supernatural drama, set in a small, fictitious town outside of New Orleans where all sorts of weird, scary stuff happens. No other cast members have been announced as of yet.