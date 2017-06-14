T.I., Epps Get Caught in The Trap

Crackhead authority T.I. (pictured) and kangaroo caretaker Mike Epps are co-producing (along with Queen Latifah and others) and co-starring in the comedy film The Trap, lining up to film in Atlanta between June 21st and July 20th. Tip plays a man who returns to his Atlanta home to help save his brother (Epps, who co-wrote the story) and mother’s failing chicken shack restaurant by using a new recipe. Some reports suggest Latifah’s also starring, so maybe she’s the mom? Chris Robinson, who directed T.I. in 2006’s ATL, is helming the movie. Which reminds me – whatever happened to the supposed sequel to ATL that Robinson and T.I. were dropping hints about two years ago?

T.I. photo by Matt Jones.