TI_Matt_Jones

T.I., Epps Get Caught in The Trap

Crackhead authority T.I. (pictured) and kangaroo caretaker Mike Epps are co-producing (along with Queen Latifah and others) and co-starring in the comedy film The Trap, lining up to film in Atlanta between June 21st and July 20th. Tip plays a man who returns to his Atlanta home to help save his brother (Epps, who co-wrote the story) and mother’s failing chicken shack restaurant by using a new recipe. Some reports suggest Latifah’s also starring, so maybe she’s the mom? Chris Robinson, who directed T.I. in 2006’s ATL, is helming the movie. Which reminds me – whatever happened to the supposed sequel to ATL that Robinson and T.I. were dropping hints about two years ago?

T.I. photo by Matt Jones.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaMike EppsQueen LatifahT.I.

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Alvvays Return with Antisocialites

Alvvays Return with Antisocialites

News Leak
  • 15 Jun
  • 0
T.I., Epps Get Caught in The Trap

T.I., Epps Get Caught in The Trap

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Savannah is Where the Boys Are

Savannah is Where the Boys Are

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Peanut Butter Falcon Lands in Savannah

Peanut Butter Falcon Lands in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Luna to Give Fans A Sentimental Education

Luna to Give Fans A Sentimental Education

News Leak
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
The Mummy

The Mummy

Movie Reviews
  • 13 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top