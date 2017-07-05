T.I. Joins Atlanta’s Most Wanted for Fox

Steadily moving into the acting and producing realms, Tip “T.I.” Harris is planned to star in and, with Jerry Bruckheimer, executive produce a proposed new police crime drama currently in development for Fox called Atlanta’s Most Wanted. Harris would be playing the lead character, Marcus Armstrong, who heads a new vice squad to combat Atlanta’s growing crime epidemic (clearly Kasim Reed was not consulted beforehand!) Of course, Armstrong has dark skeletons in his closet and conflict aplenty. Now, there’s no guarantee that Atlanta’s Most Wanted, will even make it past the development phase and be given a pilot order, although a denial seems unlikely given the high profile names involved. And there’s also no guarantee the pilot (and subsequent series, if picked up) would be filmed in Atlanta, although another city certainly seems unlikely as well. We’ll keep you posted on all the developments as they, er, develop. Likewise if it turns out production on Harris’ and Kevin Hart’s recording studio comedy series for Showtime, The Studio, lands in Atlanta.