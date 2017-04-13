Taraji P. Henson to Star in Civil Rights Drama

Empire’s Taraji P. Henson will portray Durham, North Carolina civil rights activist Ann Atwater (who died last summer at age 80) in The Best of Enemies, with production commencing in Atlanta on or around May 22nd. The true story follows a single black mother who quits her job to join the civil rights movement in the early ‘70s, clashing with Ku Klux Klan segregationist C.P. Ellis, with the two eventually becoming unlikely friends. Director Robin Bissell also adapted the screenplay from Osha Gray Davidson’s book. Tobey Maguire is producing the film along with Lawrence Grey’s Grey Matter Productions.