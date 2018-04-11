cookie-empire-fox

Taraji P. Henson to Discover What Men Want

What Men Want, a gender-flipped and blackified take on Mel Gibson’s 2000 romantic comedy What Women Want, begins production in Atlanta in late April. Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures) will play a sports agent who gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, thus giving her an unfair advantage in her quest to sign a rising NBA star. Will she also discover that men find her exceedingly unattractive? Tracy Morgan (SNL) and Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures, TNT’s Leverage) are also starring in the Paramount feature, with Adam Shankman (Cheaper by the Dozen 2) directing and executive producing. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing.

Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaTaraji P. Henson

