Tattoo Angels Descend on East Atlanta

The Spike network has given a ten-episode order to a spinoff of its popular tattoo competition reality series Ink Master, which is now in its ninth season. Ink Master: Angels will follow four of the top female artists from Ink Master’s eighth season – Nikki Simpson, Kelly Doly, Ryan Ashley and Gia Rose – as they travel the country to compete in an assortment of challenges with some of the best tattoo artists in the US of A, with a spot on season 10 of Ink Masters awarded to the ultimate champion. The team has been temporarily anchored in East Atlanta Village recently, where it seems they’ve been spending most of their time at Black Owl Tattoo & Art Gallery and surrounding hangouts. The new series is set to premiere sometime in the fall, but of course we have no indication yet as to what episode(s) in which EAV will be featured. But while we’re at it, we should mention that Tri-Cities Tattoo of Atlanta and The Marked Society Tattoo of McDonough are among the shops being featured on the current season of Ink Master.