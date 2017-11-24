TBS’s Miracle Workers Manifests in Atlanta

Daniel Radcliffe will play a low-level angel working for Steve Buscemi’s God in Miracle Workers, a new anthology series for TBS that begins production in metro Atlanta in early December. Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live) is executive producing the project, created by Simon Rich (Man Seeking Woman). Sasha Compère (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life) and Jon Bass (Baywatch) are also starring in the Heaven-set workplace comedy. The first season of seven episodes will premiere sometime in 2018.