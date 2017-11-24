Steve_Buscemi

TBS’s Miracle Workers Manifests in Atlanta

Daniel Radcliffe will play a low-level angel working for Steve Buscemi’s God in Miracle Workers, a new anthology series for TBS that begins production in metro Atlanta in early December. Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live) is executive producing the project, created by Simon Rich (Man Seeking Woman). Sasha Compère (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life) and Jon Bass (Baywatch) are also starring in the Heaven-set workplace comedy. The first season of seven episodes will premiere sometime in 2018.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Daniel RadcliffeFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaSteve Buscemi

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Futuristic Thriller Gemini Man Eyes Savannah

Futuristic Thriller Gemini Man Eyes Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 25 Nov
  • 0
Jackson’s Shaft Sequel Targeting Atlanta

Jackson’s Shaft Sequel Targeting Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 24 Nov
  • 0
TBS’s Miracle Workers Manifests in Atlanta

TBS’s Miracle Workers Manifests in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 24 Nov
  • 0
Power Pop Musician Tommy Keene Dies

Power Pop Musician Tommy Keene Dies

News Leak
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
God’s Own Country

God’s Own Country

Movie Reviews
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
Omni – Multi-Task

Omni – Multi-Task

Record Reviews
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top