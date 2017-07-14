Three New CW Series to Film in Atlanta

While the pilot was filmed in Atlanta, it looks like we’ve lost the first season of Lucy Hale’s CW series Life Sentence to Vancouver. However, we’ve confirmed that three other new series picked up by the CW network with Atlanta-shot pilots will also return to produce their first full seasons in Atlanta.

Dynasty, the reboot of the 1980s prime time soap opera about a filthy rich family, will begin shooting here in the next couple of weeks. Grant Show (Devious Maids, Melrose Place) stars as oil tycoon Blake Carrington, Nathalie Kelley (The Vampire Diaries, Unreal) as Cristal Flores (reworked from Linda Evans’ Krystle Carrington role in the original), Rafael de La Fuente (Empire) as Sam Flores (Heather Locklear’s old Sammy Jo character, given a gender reassignment but still craving big dick and money), Elizabeth Gilles (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) as Fallon Carrington, James Mackay as Steven Carrington, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Robert Christopher Riley as Blake’s chauffeur Michael Culhane and Brianna Brown as Claudia. It’s set to premiere in October.

Also to begin shooting soon is the first season of Valor, a military drama/conspiracy thriller. Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow, Hellcats) stars as Captain Leland Gallo, Christina Ochoa (SyFy’s Blood Drive) as his co-pilot Nora Madani (also a member of a special ops unit), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) as First Lieutenant Ian Porter, Corbin Reid (Blair Witch) as Jess, W. Tre Davis as Jimmy, and a bunch of other people you’ve never heard of. It will also premiere in October.

Finally, the DC Comics superhero series Black Lightning is striking down here. Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) plays Jefferson Pierce, a metahuman with the ability to control electricity who once donned a suit and fought street crime as the superhero Black Lightning, but retired his secret identity nine years ago. Now a divorced father with two young adult daughters (both of whom develop superpowers as well), Pierce reluctantly decides to revive Black Lightning to combat crime, corruption and the gang known as The One Hundred. Nafessa Williams (Twin Peaks) and China Anna McClain (Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm) portray his daughters, with Christine Adams (Terra Nova, Agent’s of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as his ex-wife, Lynn. Filming on the first season is expected to begin in Atlanta in mid-August, with a mid-season premiere early next year.