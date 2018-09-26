Tiffany Haddish Comedy to Produce in Atlanta

The suddenly unavoidable Tiffany Haddish (pictured) will star in Limited Partners, a comedy feature from Paramount for which Rose Byrne has been in talks to co-star. Miguel Arteta (Chuck & Buck) will direct the tale of two besties who build a successful company, then find their friendship tested when the venture is met with a lucrative buyout offer. Crew is being hired now, with production projected to start later in October in Atlanta.