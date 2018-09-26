Tiffany_Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Comedy to Produce in Atlanta

The suddenly unavoidable Tiffany Haddish (pictured) will star in Limited Partners, a comedy feature from Paramount for which Rose Byrne has been in talks to co-star. Miguel Arteta (Chuck & Buck) will direct the tale of two besties who build a successful company, then find their friendship tested when the venture is met with a lucrative buyout offer. Crew is being hired now, with production projected to start later in October in Atlanta.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaRose ByrneTiffany Haddish

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Florida Girls Shack Up in Savannah

Florida Girls Shack Up in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Tiffany Haddish Comedy to Produce in Atlanta

Tiffany Haddish Comedy to Produce in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Eminem – Kamikaze

Eminem – Kamikaze

Record Reviews
  • 26 Sep
  • 2
Fahrenheit 11/9

Fahrenheit 11/9

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Sep
  • 2
Carbonas Regroup for Gonerfest

Carbonas Regroup for Gonerfest

Support Our Troops
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Rains in Forecast for Death Valley Girls

Rains in Forecast for Death Valley Girls

News Leak
  • 26 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top