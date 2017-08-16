Trial by Fire to Char Atlanta

Laura Dern and Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) have been tapped to star in Trial by Fire, which looks to roll cameras in Atlanta beginning October 2nd, according to Deadline. The drama is based on the story of Cameron Todd Willingham, a Texas metalhead who in 1992 was convicted of setting his house ablaze, killing his three young daughters inside. Willingham, who was sentenced to death and executed in 2004, has become a posthumous poster boy for anti-capital punishment advocates who contend that there were inaccuracies in the forensic evidence, among other gripes. Dern will portray Elizabeth Gilbert, a Houston playwright and insufferable left-wing loon who befriends Willingham and fights for his release; her rabblerousing on Willingham’s behalf was related in a 2009 New Yorker article, on which this movie is based. Director Edward Zwick (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) is also a co-producer on Trial by Fire, which is being financed by Alexander Soros, offspring of malevolent worldwide political puppeteer and leftist mayhem financier George Soros. The rotten apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.