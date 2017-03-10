Tyler Perry Conceives Next Madea Movie

Tyler Perry’s endless Madea movie series is delivering another installment this year, with work on Madea Gets Pregnant currently underway at his studio facility at Fort McPherson.

The film was first announced back in the fall of 2015, with its release expected in 2016. Instead it was shelved in favor of Boo! A Madea Halloween. Fret thee not, as the story of how our favorite Africant-Americant matriarch got knocked up and popped out her offspring will now finally be told on the big screen. No other cast members other than Perry are known at this time, but does it matter?