Tyler Perry Is Scaring Us Silly Again

The tricky and tireless Tyler Perry is now in the midst of filming Boo! A Madea Halloween 2, a flippin’ sequel to last year’s Halloween Madea flick that was treated to nearly $75 million at the box office. Former UFC star Tito Ortiz is in the cast alongside Perry and the usuals. Does this mean the previously reported Madea Gets Pregnant is on the back burner again? Or already completed (he takes about a week to film the things)? Or shelved altogether? Maybe? Probably? Possibly? Highly likely? Does it matter?

