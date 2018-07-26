Tyra Banks’ Life Size 2 Awakens In Atlanta

Tyra Banks is starring in and executive producing a sequel to her 2000 Disney Channel movie Life Size, which is currently filming throughout metro Atlanta. In this follow-up for Freeform, Banks (who seemingly hasn’t aged in 18 years) returns as Eve, the doll that’s turned into a real person for a second time to help a young woman named Grace Manning, played by Francia Raisa (grown-ish), the confident but drunkenly reckless CEO of the huge toy company that manufactures the Eve doll. Gavin Stenhouse (NBC’s Allegiance), Shanica Knowles (Hannah Montana, The Young and the Restless), Hank Chen (The Angriest Man in Brooklyn) and Alison Fernandez (ABC’s Once Upon a Time) are also starring in Life Size 2, expected to air this Christmas season. Steven K. Tsuchida (TV Land’s Younger) is directing.