Tyson’s Run Sprints Into Atlanta

Writer/director Kim Bass (Junkyard Dog, Kill Speed) is aiming to get rolling on his next feature Tyson’s Run next month in Atlanta, according to Deadline. Major Dodson (season six of The Walking Dead, pictured) stars as a boy with autism who attempts to connect with his father by training for a marathon with a disgraced former champ. No other cast members announced yet.