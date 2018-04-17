Uber Comedy Stuber Pulls Into Atlanta

20 Century Fox’s action comedy Stuber is preparing to begin production in Atlanta. Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) will portray an Uber driver (named Stu, hence the title) who picks up a cop (Dave Bautista from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies) who’s tracking a violent criminal. Iko Uwais (The Raid) is also starring in the film, to be directed by Michael Dowse (It’s All Gone Pete Tong). Tripper Clancy’s script was one of the grand prize winners in the 2010 Script Pipeline Screenwriting Contest.