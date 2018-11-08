Reginald_VelJohnson

Updated Pride and Prejudice Taps Atlanta

Production on a contemporary retelling of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice for the Lifetime network is currently underway in the metro area, and in fact, as the title makes clear, Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta is set here and unsurprisingly has an all-black cast: Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard, pictured), Jackée Harry (The Paynes, The First Family), Reginae Carter (Lil Wayne’s daughter), Tiffany Hines (Nikita, Devious Maids), Alexia Bailey (Barney & Friends), Raney Branch (Being Mary Jane), Brittney Level (The Bobby Brown Story), Keshia Knight Pulliam (House of Payne) and Juan Antonio (Empire) are among cast members announced so far. Atlanta’s own Rhonda Baraka is directing the feature-length telefilm, written by Tracy McMillan (Necessary Roughness). Early scenes were shot recently in Marietta Square.

