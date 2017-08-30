Venom

Venom Sinking Teeth Into Atlanta

Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man spinoff Venom, which has no connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man and will exist in its own continuity, is crewing up to begin production in Atlanta this fall. Tom Hardy will play Eddie Brock, who transforms into the titular space-spawn symbiote, a vicious beast who’s more villain than hero but is forced to battle the even more bloodthirsty, serial-killer symbiote baddie Carnage. Riz Ahmed (Rogue One) has been in talks to join the cast as a major character, but it hasn’t been confirmed which one. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) will direct the horror-inspired comic book saga. And no, Spidey won’t be in it, so they say.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Comic BookFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaMarvel

