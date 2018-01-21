Wahlberg, Byrne Making Instant Family

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne will star in the Paramount Pictures comedy Instant Family, which looks to start filming in Atlanta by March. They’ll play a couple at their wits end after adopting three outta control kids through the foster care system. Director Sean Anders co-wrote the script with John Morris, with whom he collaborated on Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2, both of which also starred Wahlberg. The actor, who’s been spotted around town recently filming Mile 22, might consider getting a part-time place here – there’s been chatter that his Six Billion Dollar Man sci-fi remake could be shot in Atlanta this summer as well.