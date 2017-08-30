Work Sprouting on Nappily Ever After

Sanaa Lathan (Nip/Tuck, pictured), Ernie Hudson (Oz) and Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) are starring in the Netflix movie Nappily Ever After, which is ramping up production in Atlanta. Based on Trisha R. Thomas’ book of the same name, it’s about a woman who has some sort of traumatic experience at the hairdresser, shaves off all her straightened hair and starts to grow out her naturally nappy locks. I’m sure some other important, life-changing things happen, as well. Groundbreaking Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Monsour (whose upcoming Mary Shelley with Elle Fanning is her first American feature) will be calling the shots. At one point, like ten years ago, Halle Berry was rumored to be eying the lead role before the whole thing stalled.