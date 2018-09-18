Zombieland

Zombieland Sequel Starts Shooting January in Georgia

Director Ruben Fleischer, most recently in Atlanta making Venom, has revealed that locations are being scouted and the long-discussed sequel to Zombieland will start shooting in Georgia in January. Much of the original movie was shot in metro Atlanta as well as Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Water and Theme Park. The core foursome from the 2009 film – Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin – will be returning for Zombieland 2, and the original’s writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are penning the script. October 11th, 2019 has been penciled in as the release date, just over 10 years after the release of the first film.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Emma StoneFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaJesse EisenbergWoody HarrelsonZombies

